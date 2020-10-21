Amendola (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Amendola's ability to practice in at least a limited capacity seems to hint that he's still on track to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Falcons. However, he could need to successfully go through a full practice before being cleared. Fellow starting wideout Marvin Jones (knee) missed Wednesday's practice entirely.
