Amendola (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Amendola has missed back-to-back games due to his lingering hip injury, but he appears to have a fair shot at retaking the field in Chicago on Sunday. The veteran slot man will have two more opportunities to increase his practice activity before the Lions have to officially hand him an injury tag.
