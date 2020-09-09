Amendola was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Amendola looked to be at full health during Detroit's training camp, so there's not yet significant reason for concern about his Week 1 availability. The veteran slot man will have two more chances to put forth a full practice session ahead of Sunday's divisional contest against Chicago. With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) also limited to begin the week, however, there's a chance that Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall could see early opportunities for work.