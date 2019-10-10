Amendola (chest) participated in practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Amendola suffered a chest injury in Week 3 and subsequently missed Week 4 despite logging a limited practice the Friday before the game. Having since had Detroit's bye week to recover, he has a decent chance to play Monday in Green Bay. Amendola's level of participation on the official injury reports Thursday through Saturday will provide more clarity about his availability.

