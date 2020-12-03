Amendola (hip) practiced in full Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
After missing two games due to a hip injury, Amendola has put himself in a position to return with Thursday's uncapped session. With Kenny Golladay still unable to practice due to a hip issue of his own, Amendola could be poised for a few more reps than usual alongside Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall on Sunday at Chicago. That's assuming Golladay misses a fifth consecutive contest.
More News
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Limited Wednesday•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Progresses to limited participation•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Begins week as non-participant•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Absent from practice•