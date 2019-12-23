Amendola caught two of three targets for 21 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.

A week after racking up eight catches for 102 yards on 13 targets against Tampa Bay, Amendola finished second among Detroit receivers in yardage against the Broncos. Unfortunately for those with vested interest in Amendola's fantasy stock, he was the second-leading receiver on an afternoon in which the Lions managed just 117 yards through the air. Amendola is still averaging eight targets per game over his past four outings in spite of his quiet afternoon Sunday, but he carries a 13-game scoring drought heading into a matchup against a Green Bay defense that enters Monday Night Football ranking No. 2 in the NFL with just 146 receptions allowed to opposing wideouts on the season.