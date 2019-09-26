Play

Amendola (chest) didn't practice Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With back-to-back absences to open Week 4 prep, Amendola isn't putting himself into a position to play Sunday against the Chiefs. Fortunately for the veteran wide receiver, he has another chance to show off his health Friday, at which point the Lions will relay his potential to suit up. In the event Amendola is held out, Marvin Hall and rookie Travis Fulgham would be the next players up behind Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories