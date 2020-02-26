Lions' Danny Amendola: Officially re-ups with Lions
Amendola signed a one-year, $5 million contract extension with the Lions on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Amendola's extension includes $4.5 million guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $6 million with incentives. The 34-year-old recorded 62 catches for 678 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season games with Detroit last season, and he stands to once again provide the team with consistency in the slot. In 2019, Amendola quietly had seven games with eight or more targets.
