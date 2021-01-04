Amendola caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 37-35 loss to the Vikings.

Amendola was largely forgettable on a day during which Marvin Jones dusted the Vikings for 180 yards and two touchdowns. While the veteran will nonetheless finish his age-34 campaign with a career-high 13.1 yards per reception, Amendola also failed to reach pay dirt all year and he's yet to eclipse 700 receiving yards in his 12 years as a pro. Regardless of where the impending free agent signs this offseason, Amendola seems to have an uphill battle to reclaim fantasy relevance at this stage in his career.