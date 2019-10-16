Amendola caught his only target for a six-yard gain during Monday's 23-22 loss to the Packers.

Making his return from an unspecified chest injury, Amendola logged a modest 20 offensive snaps during a game in which Detroit made heavy use of multi-tight-end sets. Five other Lions receivers saw more targets, including tight end T.J. Hockenson, who got six targets and is looking like Matthew Stafford's preferred short-area target. Unless he starts getting as involved in the offense as he was in Week 1, it won't be easy to trust Amendola as a fantasy option.