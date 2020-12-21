Amendola caught three of four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 46-25 loss to Tennessee.

Amendola finished fourth on the team in targets on a day Marvin Jones (12 targets) stole the show. While it seems unlikely that Kenny Golladay (hip) returns to the field this season, Amendola has been passed over for the No. 2 role by mid-season acquisition Mohamed Sanu (five targets) and isn't seeing enough volume to be worthy of fantasy consideration - especially if Detroit chooses to sit quarterback Matthew Stafford for the final two games of the season.