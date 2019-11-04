Lions' Danny Amendola: Production dips
Amendola caught three of five targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.
Amendola was once again in the starting lineup but yet again saw less playing time (43 snaps) than Marvin Jones (63) and Kenny Golladay (58). After collecting 16 of 19 passes for 200 yards over the previous two games, Sunday was evidence for even the most optimistic Amendola supporters that the veteran's early-season chest injury can't totally be to blame for the veteran's concurrent downturn in production in Weeks 2 through 6, a disappointing stretch that made it confusing as to whether Amendola could sustainably be the fantasy force of Weeks 1, 7 and 8 that averaged over seven catches and 100 yards per outing. Unfortunately, as was made evident Sunday, there probably will be plenty of more games when Jones (10 targets) and Golladay (seven) see more attention from the quarterback even with Amendola now fully healthy.
