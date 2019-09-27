Play

Amendola (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Amendola seems to be moving in the right direction after he returned to a limited practice Friday. An unexpected absence Sunday would leave Marvin Hall or Tom Kennedy in the No. 3 receiver role for Detroit.

