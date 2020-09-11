Amendola (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

With Kenny Golladay doubtful due to his own hamstring injury, there's an opportunity for Amendola to see some extra targets if he's able to play. The veteran slot receiver was a limited practice participant throughout the week, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall are the Lions' main depth options at wide receiver, though return specialist Jamal Agnew could also take some snaps if needed.