Amendola (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The veteran slot man hasn't completed moved past the chest injury he suffered in Week 3, even after sitting out the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs and benefiting from a Week 5 bye. That said, his ability to practice in some fashion to begin the current week offers some early hope that Amendola will be ready to go by the time Monday's game against the Packers arrives.

