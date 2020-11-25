Amendola (hip) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Both Amendola and top wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) are ruled out for Thursday's contest, a development which positions Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall (toe) and Quintez Cephus as likely starters in three-receiver sets. The Lions will at also have both Matthew Stafford (thumb) and T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) available Thursday.
