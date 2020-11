Amendola (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Amendola will be sidelined for the first time this season after his hip injury prevented him from practicing all week. Top wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) will also be sidelined for the third game in a row, so the Lions will likely have to turn to Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus as their main options alongside Marvin Jones in three-wide sets.