Amendola caught two of seven targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 42-21 loss to Green Bay.

With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) again out of commission, Amendola again saw more targets than his career per-game average. However, outside of a solid, chain-moving catch on third-and-10, Amendola didn't make nearly as big of an impact as he did in the season opener, though Matthew Stafford did blow a chance to hit a wide-open Amendola down the right sideline at one point. It seems Golladay has a chance to return in Week 3 against the Cardinals, which may be a net positive for Amendola even if it costs him a downturn in targets.