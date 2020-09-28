Amendola caught one of four passes for 18 yards during Sunday's 26-23 win over Arizona.

After comfortably seeing at least 50 percent of the snaps in every game he's been healthy for Detroit the past two seasons, Amendola fell to 45 percent Sunday. While the return of Kenny Golladay played a role in that, Detroit also attempted to control the clock by pounding the rock with Adrian Peterson in formations that frequently used just two receivers, where Amendola was the odd man out behind Golladay and Marvin Jones. Depending on how the Lions' approach their Week 4 matchup with New Orleans, Amendola could return to his normal snap count proportions much sooner than later.