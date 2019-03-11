Lions' Danny Amendola: Signing with Detroit
Amendola is signing a one-year contract with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The deal includes a $4.5 million guaranteed bae salary, with incentives creating a max value of $5.75 million. The 33-year-old slot receiver needed just three days to find a new team after he was released by the Dolphins on Friday. It's hard to argue with the fit in Detroit, where Amendola can slide right in as the No. 3 receiver while Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones work outside. Matthew Stafford will be a significant upgrade on Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, but it isn't the best situation for Amendola to see a high volume of targets, considering Golladay and Jones demand a sizable portion of the workload in an offense that seems to be moving in a run-first direction under new coordinator Darrell Bevell.
