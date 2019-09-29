Lions' Danny Amendola: Sitting out Sunday
Amendola (chest) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Chiefs.
After managing just one limited practice this week due to a chest injury, Amendola has upheld a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network earlier Sunday that he was iffy to play Week 4. Amendola doesn't have a direct backup out of the slot, which could mean more routes for tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James.
