Amendola brought in four of five targets for 37 yards in the Lions' 27-24 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

The veteran possession receiver's modest reception tally nevertheless checked in second on the afternoon for the Lions. Amendola saw 13 targets in the overtime tie with the Cardinals back in Week 1, but after logging just six looks overall in the last pair of contests, it's evident that season-opening volume was largely a byproduct of both the extra period and the breakneck pace of the Cardinals offense affording Detroit plenty of extra possessions. Amendola remains a relatively low-upside play whose greatest value remains centered in PPR formats heading into a Week 4 battle against the Chiefs.