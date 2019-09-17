Lions' Danny Amendola: Steep drop in targets
Amendola was targeted once but did not record a reception during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
Amendola again saw over half of the offensive snaps but was barely involved after seeming like Matthew Stafford's best friend in Week 1, when Amendola brought in seven of 13 targets for 104 yards and a score. It could be an up-and-down season all year with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, T.J. Hockenson and Kerryon Johnson also deserving of significant target shares. However, there should be at least a few more days when Amendola thrives underneath while Golladay and Jones demand respect down the field.
