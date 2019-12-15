Amendola brought in eight of 13 targets for 102 yards in the Lions' 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

With Marvin Jones (IR, ankle) and Marvin Hall (IR, foot) unavailable, Amendola took center stage with coverage tilting heavily toward Kenny Golladay. The veteran possession receiver narrowly missed a touchdown, but he still comfortably paced the team in receptions and receiving yards for the afternoon. Amendola also tied his season high in receptions while posting his third 100-yard effort of the campaign overall, and he could be primed for another heavy workload in a Week 16 interconference battle against the Broncos.