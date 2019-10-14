Amendola (chest) is listed as active Monday in Green Bay

Making his first game action since Week 3, Amendola appears to be past the chest injury that forced him to miss one contest. On the season, he's been hit-or-miss, going for 104 yards and a TD on 13 targets in Week 1 while combining for a 4-37-0 line on six targets in his other two appearances. Amendola will look to bounce back against a Packers defense that has allowed an NFL-worst 17.3 yards per catch to wide receivers to date.

