Amendola caught five of seven targets for 37 yards during Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Although Amendola again finished third in playing time behind Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu, the former saw as many targets as the latter two combined and Amendola ultimately finished the day with a team-high 37 receiving yards - which tells you all you need to know about how the Lions' passing game performed in a game where Matthew Stafford (ankle) left early due to injury. It will be hard to trust any Lions pass catcher in Week 17 against Minnesota if Stafford can't play.