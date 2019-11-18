Amendola caught four of five targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 35-27 loss to Dallas.

The Lions offense was more competitive than most thought they'd be and Amendola was ultimately its leading receiver despite being in a three-way tie for the team lead in targets. However, as Marvin Jones showed Sunday with two trips to the end zone, receivers playing with Jeff Driskel are probably reliant on touchdowns in order to be of fantasy value. Until Matthew Stafford (back) is able to play again, it'll be hard to trust Amendola to produce even in seemingly soft matchups, like the one Detroit has Sunday at Washington.