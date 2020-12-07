Amendola caught three of five targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 34-30 victory over Chicago.

Logging 49 percent of the offensive snaps in his return from a hip injury, the 35-year-old Amendola saw slightly less playing time than usual as interim head coach and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell handed the 31-year-old Mohamed Sanu 59 percent of the snaps. While the impending return of Kenny Golladay (hip) will eventually reduce the amount of playing time available to both of these veterans, Amendola's stock will fall further if he will have to share the No. 3 role behind Golladay and Marvin Jones, who logged 95 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday. Next up for Detroit is a Week 14 home game against Green Bay.