Amendola caught two of four targets for 16 yards and completed his one pass attempt for a 19-yard touchdown during Sunday's 23-20 loss to Green Bay.

Amendola played a big role in the Lions' first-half surge by faking an end-around run and finding quarterback David Blough for a wide-open touchdown on a trick play in the first quarter. However, the veteran also committed an egregious 15-yard penalty in the fourth frame by hitting a defenseless player on the sidelines after a play had ended, which helped propel a Packers' comeback attempt that ended with a walk-off field goal in the closing seconds of the game. This was a disappointing end to the Lions' three-win campaign and Amendola will now finish the season with 62 receptions (97 targets) for 678 yards and one score. When the new league starts this spring, he'll become an unrestricted free agent entering his age-34 season.