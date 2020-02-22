Lions' Danny Amendola: To re-sign with Lions
Amendola will re-sign with the Lions on a one-year deal, Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football reports.
Amendola hauled in 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for the Lions last season. The 34-year-old will be entering his 12th season in 2020 and second in Detroit. He figures to once again help out in the slot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 3 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 3 XFL DFS contests.
-
2/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the entire XFL Week 3 slate, providing top DFS plays for every position...
-
2/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT guys make their early picks for the best 2020 sleepers, including upside picks at every...
-
Dynasty trade charts, rankings, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently available at CBS Sports?...
-
Tight End Dynasty Risers & Fallers
Heath Cummings makes the case that Mark Andrews should be the No. 2 tight end in Dynasty.
-
Busts 1.0: Hard acts to follow
These 12, some among the biggest stars of 2019, are unlikely to be worth what it will take...