Amendola will re-sign with the Lions on a one-year deal, Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football reports.

Amendola hauled in 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for the Lions last season. The 34-year-old will be entering his 12th season in 2020 and second in Detroit. He figures to once again help out in the slot.

