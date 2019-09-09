Amendola brought in seven of 13 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

It was a pretty impressive Lions debut for Amendola right up until the final minutes of overtime, when he caught a ball on the perimeter during a hurry-up situation. Instead of just slipping out of bounds, the 33-year-old inexplicably stayed in bounds and bled out a significant chunk of the clock. It was a potentially costly mistake that you wouldn't expect a nine-year veteran to make, and it threw cold water on Amendola's otherwise eye-popping numbers. From a statistical perspective, his prospects seem bright after he generated his first 100-yard game in the regular season since Week 1 of the 2017 campaign. With Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones commanding attention in the vertical game, Amendola should continue seeing high volume in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.