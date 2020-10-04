Amendola caught two of three targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 35-29 loss to New Orleans.
Amendola carved up the Saints for a 50-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter, but he later followed it up with a disappointing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter. With Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and T.J. Hockenson healthy, Amendola will remain on the fringes of the fantasy radar when the Lions come back from their Week 5 bye.
