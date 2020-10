Amendola caught three of four targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 23-22 victory over the Falcons.

Most of Amendola's production came on a 36-yard catch in the second quarter where the veteran got open and made a short gain much longer. Considering Amendola still hasn't topped four targets in a game since Kenny Golladay returned from injury, he won't be an advisable fantasy option when Detroit takes on a tough Colts secondary Week 8.