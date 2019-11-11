Lions' Danny Amendola: Unable to rebound with backup QB
Amendola caught four of eight targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Chicago.
The unexpected absence of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) likely doomed Amendola's fantasy potential from the jump. While it can be argued that he should've had even more targets given how often he seemed to get open, Jeff Driskel's accuracy woes hardly allowed Amendola to produce anyway. If there's a bright side to Driskel potentially starting another game in Week 11 against Dallas, it's that he targeted Amendola more than Stafford did (6.3 targets per game) on average. Also, it sounds like Stafford was able to gobble up the majority of practice reps last week, and the Driskel-to-Amendola connection could benefit if the backup gets the majority of the snaps this week.
