Play

Amendola (chest) will practice Friday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

It's not clear how much Amendola will be able to do Friday, but he will be able to get in at least some work after sitting out practice the previous two days. While Amendola will be on the field Friday, Palmer notes the team has also called up receiver Tom Kennedy from the practice squad, so Amendola isn't out of the woods by any means. The Lions will reveal Amendola's status for Week 4 at some point after Friday's practice concludes.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...