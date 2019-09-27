Lions' Danny Amendola: Will practice Friday
Amendola (chest) will practice Friday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
It's not clear how much Amendola will be able to do Friday, but he will be able to get in at least some work after sitting out practice the previous two days. While Amendola will be on the field Friday, Palmer notes the team has also called up receiver Tom Kennedy from the practice squad, so Amendola isn't out of the woods by any means. The Lions will reveal Amendola's status for Week 4 at some point after Friday's practice concludes.
