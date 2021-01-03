Shelton (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Shelton was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he'll return to the lineup for the first time since Week 12. The sixth-year defensive tackle may not start at defensive tackle. He should handle a modest workload regardless.
