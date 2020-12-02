The Lions placed Shelton (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
The transaction will force Shelton to miss at least three games due to the right knee injury he sustained Thanksgiving Day. Over at least that span, John Penisini stands to handle increased snaps.
