Shelton (triceps) will not return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Shelton had one solo tackle before being forced out of Sunday's regular-season finale. Through 11 appearances in 2020, Shelton notched 37 tackles (15 solo), one sack and one defended pass.
