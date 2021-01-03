Shelton (knee) has been activated from IR and is questionable for Sunday's clash against Minnesota.
Shelton was injured during a Week 12 loss to Houston and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Though Detroit has little to play for in the season finale, Shelton's return would be a notable boost to a defense that ranks last in the league in points allowed this season.
More News
-
Lions' Danny Shelton: Designated to return from IR•
-
Lions' Danny Shelton: Hits injured reserve•
-
Lions' Danny Shelton: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Danny Shelton: Joining Patricia in Detroit•
-
Patriots' Danny Shelton: Season high in tackles•
-
Patriots' Danny Shelton: Playing vs. Philadelphia•