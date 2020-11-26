Shelton (knee) is questionable to return to the Lions' Week 12 matchup against the Texans, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.comreports.
Shelton suffered a right knee injury early in the second quarter. He immediately headed to the locker room for further evaluation and it is unclear if he will be able to return. John Penisini should see an uptick is snaps in Shelton's absence.
