Kilgo (quadriceps) should soon be fully healthy and is set to become an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old spent the entirety of the 2019 campaign on injured reserve due to the quad injury and won't be re-signed by the Lions. Kilgo last saw game action in 11 contests with the Titans in 2018 and totaled five tackles.