Slay (knee) was absent from practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

There were no reports following Sunday's game against the Vikings that Slay picked up an injury, so this news is certainly concerning. In fact, it is Slay's second consecutive day of missed practice, which doesn't bode well for his Week 10 availability. The Lions will make the official call later in the week, but if Slay can't go, DeShawn Shead could see an increase in snaps.

