Slay (concussion) is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Slay received clearance from the concussion protocol over the weekend, paving the way for an appearance. There's always the risk of aggravation, but he'll slot in as the Lions' top cornerback, likely lining up against one of Chris Hogan or Phillip Dorsett.

