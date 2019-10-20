Play

Slay exited Sunday's game against the Vikings with a hamstring injury.

Slay was questionable for Sunday's game due to a hamstring issue and he appears to have aggravated the injury during the first half. Tavon Wilson seems likely to work in the slot while Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin handle outside duties at cornerback while Slay is sidelined.

