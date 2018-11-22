Slay (knee) is active for Thursday's game versus the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Slay has dealt with a knee injury throughout November and even logged one absence along the way, but the All-Pro cornerback will be available against a Bears offense without Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder). On the season, Slay has managed 26 tackles and two interceptions across nine outings.

