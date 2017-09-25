Lions' Darius Slay: Ballhawk in loss to Falcons
Slay recorded five tackles, three PDs and two interceptions during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons
Slay was a huge reason his team stayed competitive all game. However, as he's not known for racking up the INTs, his two picks from Sunday were enough to tie his career high. This, coupled with his historically-modest tackle totals from year to year, suggests it's hard to get behind Slay as a legitimate IDP option at present time.
