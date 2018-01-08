Slay recorded 60 tackles, eight interceptions, 26 PBUs and one fumble recovery across 16 games in 2017.

Slay has been a stud on the perimeter of the Lions defense for a couple years now, but he was absolutely brilliant in 2017 and ultimately named a first-team All-Pro cornerback. Not only was his interception total tied for tops in the league, but his 26 PBUs was four more than the next closest player and his 55.6 passer-rating allowed checks in at sixth among qualified defensive backs. He accomplished all this while regularly traveling with his opponents No. 1 receiver -- a list that includes the prolific likes of Odell Beckham, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown, among others. Under contract with Detroit for three more seasons, Slay will certainly be worthy of IDP consideration in advance of the 2018 campaign.