Slay (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Slay was listed as questionable with the ankle issue that cropped up this week, but it was reported earlier Sunday that he was expected to play. The 27-year-old should see some matchups with Larry Fitzgerald, but the Cardinals and rookie QB Josh Rosen haven't shown a consistent passing attack this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories