Lions' Darius Slay: Clears concussion protocol
Slay has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but it remains uncertain if he'll be available to play Sunday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While Slay has put the head injury behind him, the fact that he managed only one limited practice prior to clearing the protocol could make the Lions hesitant to use him in Week 3. The team will presumably wait until after Slay takes part in warmups before rendering a decision on his status shortly before Detroit releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff. If Slay can't go, Teez Tabor and Nevin Lawson would likely act as the Lions' starting cornerbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...