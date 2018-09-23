Slay has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but it remains uncertain if he'll be available to play Sunday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Slay has put the head injury behind him, the fact that he managed only one limited practice prior to clearing the protocol could make the Lions hesitant to use him in Week 3. The team will presumably wait until after Slay takes part in warmups before rendering a decision on his status shortly before Detroit releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff. If Slay can't go, Teez Tabor and Nevin Lawson would likely act as the Lions' starting cornerbacks.