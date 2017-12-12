Slay recorded six tackles, two defended passes, one interception and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 24-21 victory over Tampa Bay.

Slay is having a career year in 2017. After making a sliding interception on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday, he now sits tied for third in the league with five interceptions and second overall with 17 defended passes. What makes Slay's situation particularly impressive is that he's playing behind one of the worst pass rushes in football while often being tasked with following his opponent's top receiver. He'll look to continue his productive campaign in Week 15 against Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.